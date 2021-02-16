JJ Watt Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Kealia Ohai: 'Found My Perfect Match'

"Anyone who can look that good (and wear that much white) while eating wings has to be the perfect woman," JJ Watt captioned a candid video from the pair's wedding day

JJ Watt is celebrating a year of wedded bliss with Kealia Ohai.

On Monday, the 31-year-old NFL star paid tribute to his wife with a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on "the greatest day of [his] life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On this day one year ago, I had already known that it would mark the beginning of a beautiful and incredible journey together for the rest of our lives. Then after the ceremony, one of your bridesmaids showed me this video of you looking absolutely stunning in your dress, getting ready for the big moment with your friends and crushing a plate of chicken wings," he wrote in the post, which began with the wings video and also included several stunning shots from their wedding day.

"As if there was any further confirmation needed, there was just something about it which further solidified everything I had already known, that I had found my perfect match," Watt continued. "Anyone who can look that good (and wear that much white) while eating wings has to be the perfect woman 😂."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He concluded, "On a serious note, this day one year ago was truly the greatest day of my life. I could not be more thankful to have you by my side for the rest of our lives and to share in every moment with you. I love you more than I will ever be able to truly express. Happy Anniversary @kealiamae."

In her own post that featured four black-and-white photos from their big day, Ohai, 29, wrote, "What a wild year, my love. I wish I could relive this day over and over. It was truly perfect."

"I am so grateful to have you by my side," the professional soccer player continued. "You are the kindest, most supportive, loving person (even when I am acting crazy 😂) I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy Anniversary @jjwatt I love you forever."

"I'm going to print this and frame it for mantle. (The caption, not the photo 😂)," Watt joked in a comment on his wife's post.

RELATED VIDEO: JJ Watt and His Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Are Totally Adorable

The couple tied the knot in the Bahamas on Feb. 15, 2020, less than a year after Watt proposed to Ohai following several years of dating.

Much of the country went into lockdown a month later, of which the former Houston Texans star told PEOPLE in July, "Obviously, having a nationwide quarantine right after your wedding isn't exactly how you planned the honeymoon phase."

But the newlyweds made the most of their first few weeks in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic by training together at their property in Wisconsin.