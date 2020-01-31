JJ Watt Celebrates Fiancée Kealia Ohai on Her Birthday: ‘I Can’t Wait to Marry You’

It may be JJ Watt‘s big weekend, but he’s still celebrating fiancée Kealia Ohai.

The Houston Texans player — who is hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday — honored his bride-to-be on social media Friday as she celebrated her 28th birthday.

“Happy Birthday my love,” wrote the 30-year-old. “You are kind, sweet, talented, tough, motivated, gorgeous and just truly all-around incredible. I am so thankful to have you in my life and I cannot wait to marry you.”

He added, “I love you @KealiaOhai!”

RELATED: JJ Watt Supports Fiancée Kealia Ohai As She Moves to Chicago to Join New Soccer Team

Happy Birthday my love! You are kind, sweet, talented, tough, motivated, gorgeous and just truly all around incredible. I am so thankful to have you in my life and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you @KealiaOhai!

❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/tHjTJeknM2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2020

Ohai and Watt got engaged in May after three years of dating. “I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” Watt said while announcing the news at the time.

The pair met through Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan.

Rumors of their romance began to swirl in early 2016 when Watt was spotted at Dash games, and when he wore a shirt sporting the No. 7 — which is Ohai’s jersey number — during a press conference.

They first went public with their relationship when Ohai was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast in 2017, where she called Watt one of her “great friends” while confirming they were dating. But Watt kept things mum while only dropping subtle hints about their romance, such as posting a Snapchat picture during the holidays that showed “J” and “K” stockings at his home.

RELATED: All the Times NFL Star J.J. Watt and His Girlfriend Have Been Totally Adorable

Image zoom JJ Watt/Instagram

Watt was the first to praise his future wife after she announced she will be leaving the Houston Dash to play for the Chicago Red Stars.

“Extremely excited to be a Red Star!! Can’t wait to get to work @ChicagoRedStars,” Ohai captioned an Instagram photo.

Watt reposted her Instagram photo on his Story, expressing his own excitement.

“Very proud of you and excited for you!!” the football star wrote adding, “I’ll hold it down here, you dominate in Chicago!!”

The athlete followed up with an additional celebratory photo of himself wearing a Chicago Red Stars hoodie, sweatpants, and a beanie.

“Let’s go @Kealiamae!!!!” he wrote over the shot.