J.J. Watt Jokes He's 'Retired From Retirement' and Going Back to Football — as an English Soccer Owner

J.J. Watt says he's "officially retired from retirement" and is buying part of a football team — just not the kind of football you'd expect.

The retired NFL defensive lineman shared the news Monday that he and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt are investing in the English soccer team Burnley FC.

"Look, I've only been retired for about four months, but I really need something to do," J.J., 34, joked in an announcement video he and his wife tweeted out Monday.

In the video, the Watts reference Apple TV's Ted Lasso and actor Ryan Reynolds' purchase of Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney in 2021.

"We don't have 'buy an entire European football club' kind of money," J.J., a former three-time NFL defensive player of the year, said. "We're more along the lines of minority investment but massive emotional investment."

Burnley FC said in its own news release that J.J. and Kealia, a former midfielder for the U.S. Women's National Team, are "excited to help grow the profile of the club internationally."

"When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition," the Watts said in a statement. "We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support."

The Watts said they "believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League."

Burnley FC plays in a town of the same name, located in the Lancashire county of northwest England. The team — nicknamed The Clarets — won the Championship league this season and earned a promotion back up to the Premier League, the top soccer league in England.

American investor Alan Pace and his ALK Capital team purchased Burnley FC in 2020. Prior to Pace's takeover, the team was owned locally since its founding in the late 1800s.

Pace said he's "absolutely delighted" to have the Watts onboard.

"This is a conversation that has been happening for some time and over the course of this season we've been hugely impressed by their passion and interest in both the club and the Burnley community," Pace said. "Both J.J. and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience."