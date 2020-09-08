The Houston Texans player wed Kealia Ohai in February, one month before the country went into lockdown

JJ Watt Says Instead of Honeymoon, He and Wife Kealia Ohai Got Quarantined: It Was 'Different'

JJ Watt is looking on the bright side when it comes to being newlywed during a pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans star appeared on the 3rd Hour of Today where he spoke about how he and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt pivoted their honeymoon plans after getting married in February.

"They’ve been obviously different," he said of the last few months. "I got married in February, so my wife and I, instead of being on a honeymoon, we got quarantined.

While it wasn't what the athlete had planned for, he said staying at home with his wife was "different but exciting."

Being at home was "great for us to spend a lot of time together," Watt added.

During his time at home, the 31-year-old cheered on Ohai Watt, a soccer player on the Chicago Red Stars.

"I watched her play her season in a bubble in Utah and it went successfully and now we’ve been transitioning into our season here," he said.

As the NFL season is expected to kick off on Sept. 10, Watt said his team is "going through the protocols and all the different things that we have to do from a COVID standpoint to make sure we’re safe for our season."

"It’s been different but our guys have adapted extremely well, everybody’s been doing a great job about following the protocol because at the end of the day we want to play," he explained.

Adding, "We want to give these fans something to watch and get excited for. We’re looking forward to doing that in two days."

Only a handful of teams are allowing fans to enter football stadiums this season, which Watt said is definitely going to be a big change.

Image zoom Bob Levey/Getty

"We’re definitely gonna miss the fans, we wish they were there," he told Today. "We look forward to the days again when we can have stadiums full and everybody rocking."

Asked if he thinks the upcoming season will be successful in playing without a shutdown, the athlete said he "can't predict it."

"But what I can say is we’re definitely taking all the precautions that we can possibly take," he said, going on to explain some of the measures already put in place.

"We’re getting tested every single day, we have motion trackers at the facility to know who’s been in contact with who, we have facial recognition technology to open the doors so we don’t even touch door handles," he shared.

"When you actually go onto a football field you’re playing against other guys and you’re in close proximity that’s just the nature of the game and that’s the way it goes," Watt said.

"You have to trust that every other team is taking the same precautions that you are and that everybody is doing what they can," he continued. "So is the risk zero? No. But do I think it’s very minimal? Yes."

The regular season is still expected to kick off with the Houston Texans against Super Bowl LIV champs the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

A date for Super Bowl LV has also been determined, with the two eventual top teams going head-to-head on Sunday, Feb. 7, at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium in Florida. The sporting event will air live on CBS.

The new schedule features 17 weeks of 256 regular-season games for its 32 teams and will be the organization's 101st football season.