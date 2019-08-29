JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Has Rebuilt More Than 1,100 Homes 2 Years Later

Two years after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, JJ Watt is continuing to give back to his community.

The Houston Texan defensive end, 30, shared some details of the help his foundation has brought to the people of Houston, including the rebuilding of over 1,183 homes and the distribution of 239 million meals to those in need.

The foundation has also provided physical and mental health services to nearly 9,000 people and distributed 337,000 prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patients.

“None of this would be possible without your generosity,” the NFL star wrote on the post with the hashtag #HoustonStrong. “Thank you for continuing to shine a light on the beauty of the human spirit.”

One journalist commended the player, saying “you raised the bar for every athlete charity of all time.”

But Watt was quick to respond.

“Incredibly generous people from all over the world raised the bar. I’m just fortunate enough to have been apart [sic] of it and got to witness the beauty of the human spirit,” he replied with humility. “It is truly remarkable what can be accomplished when we all come together and work towards one common goal.”

Hurricane Harvey caused terrible wreckage after making landfall as a Category 4 storm in late 2017. The storm left homes flooded, many without power and several buildings destroyed.

Following the creation of the relief fund in 2017, Watt said he spoke to some of the women in his life.

“I texted my girlfriend, I texted my mom,” he told Good Morning America in 2017, referring to his now-fiancée Kealia Ohai. “You feel helpless seeing water rush down streets that I drive down every day. I said, ‘How can I help?’ So, I started to think, I said, ‘I have this incredible platform, all this social media, all these followers. Let’s see if I can raise a little bit of money to help these people out. Try to get some relief efforts going.’ I just looked straight into the cell phone camera, started up a campaign, hoping to raise $200,000. Now we’re over $27 million.”

Watt started the relief fund to provide food, water, and supplies to victims, and announced the effort in a Twitter video late last month. He urged the public to donate and soon surpassed his initial goal of raising $200,000.