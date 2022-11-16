J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Back Fan Who Lost $1K Bet During His Game: 'I Got You'

J.J. Watt is stepping up big for one Arizona Cardinals fan.

In a tweet, the defensive end responded to a fan who had sent him a screenshot of a bet they placed for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The fan bet that the Cardinals would win, running back James Conner would score a touchdown and the team would score a defensive touchdown.

The bettor seemingly hit all three of his bets with Arizona beating the Rams 27-17, Conner scoring a touchdown and Watt getting to the end zone after recovering a fumble in the second half of the game.

But, the touchdown was dropped when referees ruled the original pass as incomplete. The officials later reversed the decision and ruled it a fumble, but couldn't award Watt the touchdown, per Yahoo Sports.

That meant the Cardinals could start their next play at the spot where they recovered the ball, but Watt — and the bettor — were out on benefitting from the defensive touchdown.

"They blew that play dead but you would've walked in the endzone…should've won $1000, wanna help a brotha out?" the bettor, who goes by "JoeyLays" on Twitter, said in a tweet to Watt.

In response, Watt said, "yeah, you got screwed (we both did)."

"I got you. DM me your address," he added.

Watt did not clarify whether he would cover the $1,000 bet, or send the bettor memorabilia as a way to make up for the blown call.

The bettor told reporter Dan Worthington that he wasn't surprised that Watt responded back to him.

"Honestly, knowing the type of guy J.J. has been throughout the duration of his career, kinda did think he would respond," he said. "I had actually turned on his tweet notifications, wrote out my message and had it copied all ready to go so that when he tweeted this morning I would be notified and could be the first one to comment to have a better chance of him seeing it haha."

The Cardinals are currently 4-6 on the season, which places them in third place in the NFC West.

L.A.'s loss on Sunday gave them a 3-6 record, which undoubtedly is a disappointing start for the defending Super Bowl champions.