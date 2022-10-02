J.J. Watt Reveals He Had Heart 'Shocked Back Into Rhythm' Thursday, Says 'I'm Playing Today'

J.J. Watt tweeted ahead of Sunday's Arizona Cardinals game, saying despite a heart issue this week, he will be on the field for the game

By
Published on October 2, 2022 03:56 PM
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 31-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt shared the news that he had an issue with his heart this week, but is doing fine.

The defensive lineman, 33, was listed by the Cardinals' official injury reports as "questionable" for much of the week, though the reports cited a calf injury.

On Sunday, Watt shared on Twitter that he went into atrial fibrillation Wednesday and had treatment for it Thursday. He said that he was getting ahead of the news, which was "leaked."

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today, he wrote. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it."

Watt tweeted just hours before he was set to join his team on the field.

Johns Hopkins Medicine says Afib is Atrial Fibrilation, a type of arrhythmia or abnormal heartbeat. It's caused by faulty electrical signals making the atria contract irregularly and faster than normal. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue and weakness, and Afib can lead to serious complications like blood clots, heart failure or stroke.

Watt spent last season dealing with injuries and issues, including a shoulder rotator cuff tear. By January, the Arizona Cardinals announced that the team "designated" the star "to return from the injured reserve list."

He was given the clear to return to practice, working his way back onto the roster.

Watt broke his silence on his injury on Houston teen Maanav Gupta's YouTube podcast, Maanav's Sports Talk in December, according to the Cardinals.

After being told his recovery would take four to six months, he said, " 'Nah, I'm not going to accept that' " and worked with his medical team to expedite his treatment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NFL star posted a shirtless workout snap of himself in June, showing that he'd been working hard.

"No shirt, no shoes, no problem," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Sharing the same sweaty image on Twitter, Watt — who is expecting his first child with wife Kealiawrote, "Dad bod loading…"

The NFL chimed in and pointed out the athlete's ripped and muscular physique, joking with Watt, "We calling this a dad bod now, @JJWatt?" to which he replied, "I'm new to this, clearly I've got a lot to learn. Grabbing a beer and a donut now, sliding on some fresh white monarchs and heading out to cut the grass."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPeziuPqds/ hed: JJ Watt shows off his extremely ripped ‘dad bod’ as he works back from an injury
JJ Watt Shows Off His Extremely Ripped 'Dad Bod' as He Works Back from an Injury
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, MinnesotaKealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Prince Joachim (R) and Princess Marie of Denmark look on as they leave The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on September 30, 2019, following a luncheon after a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac. - Former French President Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86.
Prince Joachim of Denmark Says He Had '5 Days' Notice' of His Children's Titles Being Stripped
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Actor/ playwright John Cameron Mitchell visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); NEW YORK - MAY 5: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Singer David Bowie stands backstage at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's Tribute to Susan Sarandon at Avery Fisher Hall May 5, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
John Cameron Mitchell Recalls Meeting Late Rocker David Bowie — and the 'Great Regret' That Followed
Meat Loaf
Inside Meat Loaf's Health Troubles, Including Vocal Strain, Alcoholism and Onstage Collapses
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He Decided to Un-Retire Because He 'Felt Like I Had a Little Bit Left'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson Hilariously Responds After Fans Speculate He Rushed Off Field to Go to the Bathroom
Brett Favre
NFL Legend Brett Favre Says He Likely Experienced 'Thousands' of Concussions Over His Career