JJ Watt Supports Fiancée Kealia Ohai As She Moves to Chicago to Join New Soccer Team

JJ Watt‘s fiancée Kealia Ohai is heading to Chicago!

The soccer star, 27, happily revealed on Instagram Monday that she will be leaving the Houston Dash to play for the Chicago Red Stars.

“Extremely excited to be a Red Star!! Can’t wait to get to work @ChicagoRedStars,” Ohai captioned an Instagram photo, which shows her smiling widely as she poses in her new Red Stars gear.

Watt, 30, showed his support for Ohai’s new gig by reposting her Instagram photo on his Story and expressing his own excitement.

“Very proud of you and excited for you!!” the Houston Texans star wrote adding, “I’ll hold it down here, you dominate in Chicago!!”

The athlete followed up with an additional celebratory photo of himself wearing a Chicago Red Stars hoodie, sweatpants and a beanie.

“Let’s go @Kealiamae!!!!” he wrote over the shot.

The Red Stars announced their plan to acquire Ohai from the Houston Dash also on Monday. Ohai was drafted to Houston in 2014.

Image zoom

“Any team in the league would jump at the opportunity to add Kealia to their roster,” Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames said in a statement shared on the team’s website. “She has proven her ability to score at this level and we are excited to get her integrated into our group. We look forward to having her here in Chicago.

Ohai’s big move comes after she got engaged to Watt in May after three years of dating.

RELATED: All the Times NFL Star J.J. Watt and His Girlfriend Have Been Totally Adorable

“I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” Watt captioned a set of four portraits, one of which showed the athlete on bended knee in front of a picturesque location.

Image zoom

The pair met through Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan.

Rumors of their romance began to swirl in early 2016 when Watt was spotted at Dash games, and when he wore a shirt sporting the No. 7 — which is Ohai’s jersey number — during a press conference.

They first went public with their relationship when Ohai was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast in 2017, where she called Watt one of her “great friends” while confirming they were dating. But Watt kept things mum while only dropping subtle hints about their romance, such as posting a Snapchat picture during the holidays that showed “J” and “K” stockings at his home.

Image zoom Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt

RELATED: JJ Watt Celebrates Date Night with ‘Ever Beautiful’ Girlfriend Kealia Ohai

Watt soon took things public, however, when he shared pictures from the couple’s vacation to Mexico in January 2017.

“She’s awesome. We just went to Mexico for her birthday and the whole weekend was competition — whether it was ping pong or the weight room,” Watt told PEOPLE in February 2017. “She’s extremely competitive which is a ton of fun. She’s incredible.”