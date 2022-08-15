JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Baby Snake in His Arizona Home Bathroom

JJ Watt is not a fan of snakes.

Over the weekend, the Arizona Cardinals football player, 33, shared a series of messages on Twitter detailing what went down when he found a snake in the bathroom of his Arizona home.

"Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I've got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom. What do I do?" the Wisconsin native wrote in a first tweet.

In a follow-up video, Watt detailed what happened after he called for help to remove the reptile, revealing that his situation at hand wasn't as deadly as he initially feared.

"I call this guy, and he comes out to the house, takes a look at [the snake], and he just picks it up with his bare hands," Watt said in the clip. "And he goes, 'Ah, that's not a rattlesnake. It's a long-nosed snake — completely harmless.' And then he left. So, if you ever want to feel like a wimp, that's a way to do it."

Back in March 2021, Watt found his new home in the NFL when he announced that he had signed with the Cardinals just weeks after being released by the Houston Texans.

Sharing a photo of himself wearing a Cardinals shirt while lifting weights, Watt wrote on Twitter, "Source: me."

The Texans and Watt had announced that after 10 seasons with the team, he would be moving on in a video shared online in February 2021.

Watt — who played college football at the University of Wisconsin — was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, ultimately playing in 128 games.

The football star and his wife, Kealia, are currently expecting their first baby together, due in October.