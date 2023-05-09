J.J. Watt Did a Pub Crawl 'for Research' After Buying English Soccer Team: 'It Was a Lot of Fun'

J.J. Watt is a man of the people.

The retired NFL star announced last week that he and his wife, former USWNT midfielder Kealia Watt, purchased a minority stake in Burnley FC, an English football team in northwest England.

Now, Watt, 34, says he's focused on doing "research," including going on a local pub crawl to get to know the nearby community and the team's fans.

On Monday morning, the retired defensive lineman told BBC Breakfast he's "learned that the history, tradition and supporters, it's all about respecting and honoring that."

"You never want to come in and try and do something that's not true to who the club is and what we're trying to do is show people what real Burnley is about," he said.

In order to learn more, Watt said he took some time to support local businesses on his way to the stadium on Sunday.

"I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium so I started at the Royal Dyche, worked my way down to Vintage Clarets and all my way up to Turf Moor," he said. "Just getting to know the supporters, I want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are."

Watt smiled as he clarified: "It's research, I'm doing research and lots of pints of Guinness along the way. But it was a lot of fun and really good to get to know them on a personal level, and hopefully they get to know us as well."

JJ Watt and Kealia Watt. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Watt and his wife Kealia, 31, announced last week they've purchased a small stake in Burnley FC as the three-time NFL defensive player of the year joked the move means he's "officially retired from retirement."

"When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition," the Watts said in a statement announcing the investment. "We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support."

The Watts said they "believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League."

The purchase comes as American interest in English soccer has risen in recent years. In 2020, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney famously purchased Wrexham, a team that has since risen in popularity and success, earning a promotion to England's third division last month.