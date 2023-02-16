J.J. Watt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Kealia on Their Third Wedding Anniversary

J.J. Watt celebrated his third anniversary with wife Kealia Ohai Watt Wednesday with an emotional post on Twitter.

Alongside a classic black-and-white photo of the couple, the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end wrote, "Happy Anniversary beautiful. ❤️💙"

The pair tied the knot in 2020 at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in the Bahamas one month before pandemic lockdowns took effect.

The social media post comes one day after he celebrated with two special valentines this Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, Watt, 33, shared an adorable picture on Instagram of the National Women's Soccer League player and their 3-month-old son Koa James for the holiday.

In the cute snap, Kealia, 31, smiles as she props up Koa on a countertop, and the two pose for the camera.

"My 🌎 Happy Valentine's Day @kealiamae! ❤️💙," the athlete wrote.

Earlier this month, J.J. — who retired from the NFL in late December — opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing how his new role has already made a major impact on his life.

"It's changed me in so many ways," he said of being a dad. "I've said before, it's a love that I never knew I could have, and it just makes you see the world in a different light. Your perspective changes, your priorities change, and your marriage changes. I look at my wife in an even more beautiful light now, watching her be a mother to our beautiful son."

J.J. also told PEOPLE that with some newfound free time, he's "going to be looking after my own son, so it's going to be very exciting."

The former Arizona Cardinals star announced his retirement with a photo of Kealia and Koa.

"Koa's first ever NFL game," he wrote in a tweet. "My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

While there were many factors in J.J.'s decision to retire from the NFL, "a huge part" was his desire to be home with Koa, Kealia recently told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia said earlier this month. "I know he wanted to be with Koa. The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa."