J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Tom Brady and Friends in Touching Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game

Before J.J. Watt took the field for his last-ever NFL game, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end was brought to tears by his friends around the league.

On the most recent episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, cameras captured the sweet moment before Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers when the Cardinals surprised Watt, 33, with a tribute video.

NFL stars like Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and others pre-recorded messages for Watt after defensive coach Matt Burke had the idea.

"Man you were a pain in my ass for a long time," Brady joked before adding, "It was an honor to share the field with you."

Rodgers and retired NFL legend Peyton Manning congratulated Watt on his successful NFL career in the video. Prescott said he was "excited to see the next chapter" of Watt's life now that his competitive playing career is behind him.

Watt said the surprise tribute was "truly one of the greatest gifts" he's ever been given. The clip from HBO shows the athlete moved to tears while watching.

"Was not ready for that whatsoever," Watt tweeted, adding he will "cherish it forever."

Before his final game, Watt also found time to spend with his 10-week-old son, Koa James. On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of the athlete feeding Koa.

"4 hours before his last NFL game ever 😍 we love you @jjwatt," Kealia captioned the cute snap, in which J.J. looks lovingly at his little boy while bottle feeding.

The couple announced the birth of their son in October in an Instagram post, writing: "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22"

On Dec. 27, J.J. surprisingly announced his intention to retire after the final game of the season. The news came just weeks after he and Kealia welcomed baby Koa.