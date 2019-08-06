JJ Watt Accidentally Breaks Boy's Bike While Riding It to Practice in Green Bay Tradition

Image zoom Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty

JJ Watt is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “break tradition.”

Ahead of a joint practice between the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers on Monday, the Wisconsin native, 30, had the chance to participate in a Green Bay tradition that he’s dreamed of since being a kid: riding a young fan’s bike into practice.

Unfortunately, Watt picked a bike that was evidentially too small to carry a football player who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall, causing the seat to suddenly break.

“The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off,” Watt told reporters in video published by the Texans. He added, “We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that.”

Poor bike never stood a chance. We got my man Biraj all set up to get a new one though, no worries!! https://t.co/xUZnD1z8HN — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 6, 2019

However, a broken bike didn’t stop the defensive end from making his way into practice — instead Watt improvised, throwing the tiny two-wheeler over his shoulder and continuing the trek.

“I mean, I can’t walk past a kid,” Watt said of the child whose bike he picked. “That’s hard. He had a [Aaron] Rodgers jersey on, which is fine. I respect it. I support loyalty. The welcome and reception I’ve gotten since I got back here — to see people wearing my jersey, it’s pretty crazy.”

Not to worry, Watt upgraded to a larger bike to finish off his childhood dream ride.

“It’s one of the coolest traditions,” Watt told reporters, according to video. “Growing up here, I know how special it is to get to interact with a player from the Green Bay Packers. For them to have that tradition, where kids get to be up close and personal with their favorite players and they get to hold their helmet.”

He continued, “I mean, that’s what it’s all about. Those are the memories that those kids are going to have for a lifetime. For me to be able to participate in it as a player was cool.”