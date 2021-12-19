Jimmy Kimmel Plays Clarinet with Oregon State Band at Inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl

"I never imagined that we'd be here, in front of a sold-out crowd — and I was right, it's not even close to sold out," the comedian joked at Saturday's inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl

Jimmy Kimmel, host of television show Jimmy Kimmel Live, performs with the Oregon State marching band before the 2021 LA Bowl college football game between Utah State and Oregon State in Inglewood Ohio St Utah St Football, Inglewood, United States - 18 Dec 2021

Jimmy Kimmel brought a sense of humor to college football this weekend with the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl.

The Emmy Award winner, 54, hit the field with his clarinet and the Oregon State University marching band Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, joining the ensemble for the pregame show. Kimmel positioned himself in the middle of the 'OSU' formation and did his best to keep up with the band's routine, kicking off a sporting event that had plenty of laughs in store.

He sponsored the first-of-its-kind college football postseason game, in which Utah State prevailed over OSU 24-13.

"I never imagined that we'd be here, in front of a sold-out crowd — and I was right, it's not even close to sold out," Kimmel joked to the crowd, which was at less than half capacity, but still an energetic bunch. Although SoFi Stadium can hold 75,000, attendance capped at 29,896, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Kimmel offered up his hosting chops during the game with some comedic sports commentary, for which he was joined by his Jimmy Kimmel Live! costar Guillermo Rodriguez.

The Man Show alum also had a camel mascot on-hand, named Jimmy Kamel, which donned a beard and blue tie, matching the late night host's signature look. Kamel put on a twerk show for Kimmel and Rodriguez, 50, during the game.

Football fans were also treated to a visit from another famous face, as photos of Matt Damon were displayed on urinal cakes in all of the men's bathrooms throughout the stadium, a nod to the actor's ongoing pseudo-feud with Kimmel.

Kimmel announced in June that he was lending his name to SoFi's first collegiate bowl, as part of a multi-year deal with the stadium. The game is also the first bowl not named after a big company backer. Although the event was sponsored by investment banking company Stifel, it's been dubbed the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl.

"This is not a joke," Kimmel said on his show at the time. "This is a real bowl game named after me."

