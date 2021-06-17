Jimmy Kimmel Announces He's Title Sponsor of College Football's L.A. Bowl: 'Not a Joke!'

The Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, the first "college football bowl named after a human being," will take place on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

There will be a new college bowl game this year, and a very familiar face is responsible.

This week comedian Jimmy Kimmel announced that he is sponsoring his own college football postseason bowl game, set to take place on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While most bowls are sponsored by corporations - leading to names such as the "RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl" or "Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl" - the late-night host's event will simply be called the "Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl."

"That's right," the 53-year-old said on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. "That's the name of the bowl game. This is history in the making. Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being, and Papa John's doesn't count. He's barely human."

The game will see the No. 1 team from the Mountain West Conference take on the No. 5 selection from the Pac-12, according to USA Today.

SoFi Stadium, which is the home stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL, struck a multi-year deal with Kimmel to put his name on the event, ESPN reported.

"This is not a joke," Kimmel said on his show. "This is a real bowl game named after me, so mark your calendars. ... It's like an early Christmas gift for all of us."

The game will be a part of billionaire Stan Kroenke's vision of making SoFi Stadium - located in Inglewood, California - one of the main attractions in the Los Angeles area. Kroenke, who is married to Walmart heir Ann Walton Kroenke, owns SoFi Stadium, along with the Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Britain's Arsenal soccer club.

"Stan Kroenke designed Hollywood Park to be a sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and visitors from across the world to enjoy," Jason Gannon, executive director of Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, told Deadline.

"We cannot think of a better way to bring sports and entertainment together than by collaborating with celebrated late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on our collegiate bowl game," Gannon said in a statement.

"Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl will not only bring an incredible game-day experience to fans," he added, "but it will also focus on supporting our community 365 days a year."