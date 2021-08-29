Jimmy Hayes was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton, Massachusetts, home on Aug. 23

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Sweet Video of Late NHL Star Playing with Their Son Ahead of His Wake

Jimmy Hayes' widow is remembering the former NHL player for the wonderful dad that he was.

On Sunday, Kristen Hayes shared a sweet Instagram video of the athlete playing with the pair's 2-year-old son Beau ahead of his wake. The couple is also parents to 3-month-old baby Mac.

In the clip, Jimmy is seen sitting on one end of an indoor trampoline park platform as his young son runs towards him with excitement, tackling him to the ground. As various lights flash between different colored hues, Phil Collins' song "You'll Be In My Heart" can be heard playing across loudspeakers in the background.

"A week ago today. Now, a favorite memory," Kristen wrote alongside the post. "The music that just happens to be playing gives me chills."

"Beau has watched this video countless times w/ a smile saying 'again.' Today is going to be a tough one. Please give me strength 👼🏼," she added. "I love you the most. You should be here."

On the evening of Aug. 22, Kristen and the late Boston Bruins star celebrated Beau's second birthday with Mac. Hours later, on Aug. 23, the father of two was pronounced dead by first responders at their Milton, Massachusetts, home. He was 31.

Jimmy's official cause of death remains unconfirmed, even after an autopsy was performed.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts medical examiner's office previously confirmed that an autopsy was completed, but the "cause and manner of death remain pending and an update is not expected for several weeks when toxicology testing comes back," read a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Shortly after her husband's death, Kristen shared heartbreaking words on her Instagram Story, writing, "My angel I love you so much. I miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you. You should be here. This isn't fair."

In the days following Jimmy's death, Kristen — whom he married in 2018 — also honored her late husband as a doting dad when she shared a journalist's February 2019 tweet about Jimmy dedicating a goal to their firstborn after the couple told their family that they were expecting a baby boy.

"His greatest accomplishment without question was being a dad," Kristen wrote along with the resurfaced tweet. "Can't wait to show this to Beau one day."

Kristen's latest post on social media comes after funeral services for Jimmy, a native of Dorchester, were made public.

Jimmy's wake will be held on Sunday and his funeral will be held on Monday, according to Dorchester Youth Hockey president Jeff Hampton, who told PEOPLE that the local streets will be lined with DYH players for the funeral procession.