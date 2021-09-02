Jimmy Hayes' Widow Pens Heartbreaking Tribute Days After His Funeral: 'Still Thinking You're Coming Home'

"Gosh, this is hard. I miss you so much," Jimmy Hayes' widow, Kristen, wrote following his funeral on Aug. 30

Days after the 31-year-old athlete was laid to rest, Kristen Hayes continued to honor her late husband's memory on Wednesday by posting two romantic photos of the pair sharing an embrace.

"Missing your arms wrapped around me extra today," she wrote. "Still keep thinking your [sic] coming home. Beau races to the door each time it beeps hoping it's you. Gosh, this is hard. I miss you so much."

Jimmy was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton home on Aug. 23 — one day after celebrating their son Beau's second birthday. The couple also has a 3-month-old son named Mac.

Hundreds gathered at St. Ann's Church in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on Monday morning to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes to Jimmy.

During the memorial service, Kristen was seen gently placing her hand on her late husband's casket before walking up to the podium. In her speech, she remembered him as a dedicated husband and father with a "heart of gold" and "infectious" smile.

"My dearest Jimmy, I cannot believe I am standing here a month after our three-year wedding anniversary," she said. "You were simply the best. There's no other way to put it."

"Beau looks at the background of my phone [with a picture of Jimmy] before he goes to bed and says, 'Goodnight daddy. I love you,' " she continued. "You were my soulmate and the best dad to Beau and Mac. I will make sure they know our love story."

She added, "Heaven has gained an angel."

Jimmy's younger brother Kevin Hayes, who plays for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, also delivered emotional words during the service.

"He made me the best version of myself," Kevin said, while fighting back tears.

Describing Jimmy as a "caring, loving, generous, loyal and determined" loved one, he added, "As a brother, he built us up every way he could. He brought joy and laughter into every interaction."