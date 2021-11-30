Kristen Hayes responded to a follower who told her on Instagram that "grief is a crazy ride"

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Kristen Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' Months After His Death

Kristen Hayes is grappling with grief over her husband hockey player Jimmy Hayes' death earlier this year.

While conducting a Q&A with her Instagram followers this week, Kristen responded to a message from a fan who said, "I really hope you're doing okay. Grief is a crazy ride."

In response, Kristen said, "It's beyond awful. Doing the best I can. Working out helps me a lot. And wine. And family + friends. In no particular order."

Later, on Tuesday, Kristen responded to another follower who asked her the "hardest part" of life after losing Jimmy.

"It's [lonely]. Not being able to talk to him is the hardest part for me," she wrote. "I just want to see his face as both Beau and Mac grow. Every time they do something new or funny I'm like Jimmy would be loving this. Kills me."

Jimmy, who played for the Boston Bruins, among other NHL teams, was pronounced dead by first responders at his Massachusetts home on Aug. 23. The evening prior to his death, Hayes and Kristen celebrated their son Beau's second birthday with their son Mac, who was born on May 5.

Last month, it was confirmed that Jimmy died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to Kristen and his father Kevin Sr., who spoke with The Boston Globe.

After Jimmy's cause of death was confirmed, Kristen told the Globe that she "was completely shocked."

"I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs. I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn't that [drugs]," she said at the time. "It didn't make any sense, so it was hard. I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called. I was hoping to get some clarity and I was shocked to hear that it was that. ... He never showed any signs of a struggle at home.''

Kristen just marked her first Thanksgiving without Jimmy, sharing photos with their two kids at home, and writing in the caption, "So thankful for them." On her Instagram Story, she also posted a photo of the sunset and wrote, "Really miss you," and included an angel emoji.