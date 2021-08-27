An autopsy for Jimmy Hayes was completed on Aug. 25, but his cause and manner of death remain pending

Funeral Service for Jimmy Hayes to Be Held in Boston 1 Week After Former NHL Player's Death at 31

Jimmy Hayes' friends, family and those he inspired will say their final goodbyes in the coming days.

Hayes' wake will be held on Sunday while his funeral will be held on Monday, according to Dorchester Youth Hockey president Jeff Hampton, who tells PEOPLE that the local streets will be lined with DYH players for the funeral procession.

The young athletes will offer a "stick salute" with their hockey sticks as the procession passes by. The honor is something that, Hampton says, other hockey programs in Massachusetts have asked to participate in as well.

The late star and his brother Kevin, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, both played for Dorchester Youth Hockey when they were kids, and the Hayes family is asking that donations be made to the program in lieu of flowers.

Jimmy Hayes Jimmy Hayes | Credit: Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty

"I was absolutely floored," Hampton tells PEOPLE of his reaction to learning about the donation requests. "What a great family. Even after all these years, to think they would give back to the program where he started … it says a lot."

"Jimmy never forgot where he came from," Hampton says, recalling that after Jimmy and his Boston College teammates won a national championship, he brought them all back to Dorchester to meet with the youth hockey players and sign autographs.

"That's what makes it so devastating on a local level," Hampton adds. "Some of the older kids remember when they were younger and he came over with his BC team."

The Hayes family remained dedicated in the local hockey community even after Hayes and his brother were drafted into the NHL. Hampton tells PEOPLE that their dad — known as "Big Kevin" — regularly attended youth hockey games until the sport was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The hockey community is so small. Everybody is going to circle around the family," Hampton says. "The hockey family takes care of its own."

He adds that the Hayes brothers were well known and looked up to by many.

"Jimmy and Kevin started skating at our rink and went to the highest level, the NHL," Hampton says. "When kids see families they know achieving this kind of success, they know that anything is possible."

Jimmy Hayes Jimmy Hayes with his sons Beau and Mac | Credit: Jimmy Hayes/instagram

Hayes, 31, was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton, Massachusetts, home on Aug. 23.

The evening prior to his death, Hayes and his wife of three years, Kristen, celebrated their son Beau's second birthday with 3-month-old Mac, who was born on May 5.

Following the news of Hayes' passing, a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office in Massachusetts confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy was completed on Aug. 25. "The cause and manner of death remain pending and an update is not expected for several weeks when toxicology testing comes back," the office said in a statement.

"I'm obviously shocked, but also just devastated. I'm devastated for his friends, his family, his wife and children, and for Jimmy," Brian Day, who was the late athlete's high school varsity hockey coach at Noble and Greenough School, tells PEOPLE.

"Jimmy absolutely loved the game of hockey, but he also loved being with people and being a part of a team," Day recalls. "He was an amazing player. Everyone knew who he was as a little kid. He was passionate about the game, had a great skill set, and worked as hard as he possibly could."

Calling Hayes a "very unselfish player," Day adds, "He made players around him better. ... He was invested in people and in establishing long-lasting relationships. He was just an overall fun-loving guy and you really felt like he cared about you. You walked away from every conversation with him feeling good."

Jimmy Hayes family Kristen Hayes, Jimmy Hayes and their kids Mac and Beau | Credit: Lindsay Connors Photography

Hayes played 334 games over seven years in the NHL for four teams after a successful collegiate career and NCAA championship at Boston College.

In 2008, he was drafted 60th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs and made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. Two years later, he was traded to the Florida Panthers and eventually played for his hometown club Boston Bruins in 2015. Hayes finished his professional career with the New Jersey Devils in 2018.