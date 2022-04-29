The Heat forward did not compete in Miami's series-clinching victory on Tuesday due to a knee issue

Jimmy Butler's 'Obscene Gesture' Gets $30K of Fines from NBA, Despite Him Not Playing in Game

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been fined a combined $30,000 after the forward made an obscene gesture while sitting out of Tuesday night's game.

The NBA on Thursday announced Butler, 32, had been fined $15,000 for making a hip-thrusting motion in Game 5 of the Heat's first-round playoff matchup against the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena in Miami.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Heat was also fined $15,000 for sharing a clip of the gesture on social media, a post that has since been deleted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter of Miami's series-clinching victory after Heat guard Max Strus went on a 10-0 run. Butler, who did not play due to a knee issue, celebrated his teammate's accomplishment by making the gesture.

A short time later, the team shared the GIF of Butler's gesture on social media.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in Game Five Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Butler poked fun at his fine shortly after it was announced in an Instagram post supporting teammate Tyler Herro for the NBA's annual Sixth Man of the Year award.

"While y'all announcing me getting fined. hurry up and announce sixth man of the year," the six-time All-Star wrote before tagging Herro, 22, in his caption.

Additionally, Heat forward Markeiff Morris was fined $25,000 "for interfering with a live play while on the bench" in the third quarter after grabbing Hawks guard De'Andre Hunter and holding him out of bounds during a play to prevent him "from completely re-establishing himself inbounds."

Morris, 32, was issued a technical foul for his actions early in Tuesday's contest.

Thanks to their win, the Heat have advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Butler celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing "twelve more" alongside a poster featuring himself and teammates Victor Oladipo, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin as well as a collection of photos from the series.

Miami's next opponent is the Philadelphia 76ers, who eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the playoffs in the first round.

Philadelphia and Miami each won two games against the other during the regular season, setting up for an epic battle between the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds.