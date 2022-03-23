PEOPLE has exclusive video and photos of Jimmy Butler and Emma Raducanu bonding and having fun during the 2022 Miami Open

For one day in Miami, two of the biggest names in sports met up for some coffee and laughs.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hosted tennis ace Emma Raducanu during the 2022 Miami Open for a fun masterclass about one of his favorite passions. PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Butler and Raducanu's bonding moment on Tuesday, during which the NBA athlete, 32, taught the US Open champion, 19, how to make an oat milk latte using his Big Face Coffee. (Big Face Coffee was named the official coffee for the players of this year's Miami Open.)

As Butler walked Raducanu through the steps of assembling the perfect cup, the father of one praised her as "my daughter's favorite tennis player." And she volleyed a compliment in return after he showed off his barista skills. "He did very good and the coffee art was something," she says, giving him a 9 out of 10.

"I'm so happy to be at the Miami Open! It was so fun learning how to make a latte with Jimmy and I know he's a huge tennis fan and is going to catch some matches," Raducanu tells PEOPLE.

JIMMY BUTLER & EMMA RADUCANU Credit: courtesy Miami Open

"I'm excited to be here at the Miami Open this week," Butler also tells PEOPLE. "Our Big Face Coffee brand is here all tournament and just getting the chance to watch some of the best players like Emma compete is what it's all about."

Big Face Coffee started as a pop-up NBA Bubble coffee shop, with Butler selling $20 cups out of his Disney World hotel room. In October 2021, Butler launched his company with the goal of providing specialty coffee to all.

For Butler, having his brand named as the official coffee of a major sporting event is just one step closer to his big dream.

"I do want to open stores and coffee shops after my career, but that's just because I really love coffee. I really want to sit down and just talk with people over coffee," Butler previously told PEOPLE.

"When Jimmy Butler the basketball player is done, I guarantee that when you Google search Big Face Coffee shop, and you find one, especially if it's in Miami or San Diego, I'll probably end up in there working perfecting my latte art. That's where I'll be to show people that this isn't a game for me. I really, really, really enjoy drinking coffee," he said.

As for Raducanu, she is waiting to kick start the Miami Open after getting a bye into the second round. The 11th seed, who had a tough loss at Indian Wells, first made a name for herself last summer when she won the US Open without dropping a set, becoming the first-ever qualifier, male or female, to earn a Grand Slam title. Raducanu also became the first female British tennis player to claim a major since Virginia Wade in 1977.