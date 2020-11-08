Jimmie Johnson Ends NASCAR Cup Series Career with Final Race at Phoenix Raceway

Jimmie Johnson initially announced his retirement last November, saying at the time, "The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love"

Racecar driver Jimmie Johnson's storied NASCAR career came to an end on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Johnson, 45, drove in his final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The athlete had a nearly two-decade career with NASCAR and is the only driver in NASCAR Cup Series history that has won five consecutive championships. According to NASCAR.com, Johnson won seven total NASCAR Cup Series championships, as well as 83 series races ahead of Sunday's championship.

The racer initially announced his retirement last November, saying at the time, "The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love."

In an interview ahead of his final run, Johnson reflected on his career to ESPN.

Johnson — who was positive for coronavirus, himself, earlier this year — admitted that COVID-19 restrictions changed how he imagined his final season with NASCAR would go.

"It's a little hard to say that you feel robbed of being celebrated and having your ass kissed for a year, because that's not me," he told the outlet. "But I have felt bad for my die-hard fans. There's a bitter taste in their mouth about all of this, not being at the track to see me off."

The athlete said NASCAR has given him "opportunities that I never dreamed of."

"I have a lot more of those opportunities coming. I don't know where all it will take me, where it will take my family, but that's the exciting part."