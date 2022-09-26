Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor said their "I dos" over the weekend, in a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

The former professional baseball center fielder, 52, and the realtor— who first went public with their relationship in April 2020 and got engaged last July — married on Sunday in front of 32 guests at the Giardino del Mosaico, a 19th-century villa that's part of the magnificent Villa d'Este.

"This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor tells PEOPLE. "It was more than I could have ever imagined."

"The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie," Edmonds adds. "For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness."

Edmonds and O'Connor exchanged written vows in an intimate ceremony before sunset at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Located on the property's sprawling 10-hectare private park, the villa lives up to its name with intricate mosaics adoring its walls. The larger hotel itself, which dates back to 1873, is one of the most celebrated hotels in the world with guests suites that feature windows and terraces overlooking the lake, offering exceptional views of the marina.

For her big day, O'Connor wore an off-the-shoulder white gown that featured sheer paneling, floral lace appliqués and a bustier bodice with a cutout for added glam. She accessorized her look with chunky heels and diamond chandelier earrings.

She wore her hair down in center-parted waves, and held a bouquet of white flowers.

Her groom, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow-tie.

Their ceremony was held in front of a stunning cascade of lush white florals. The intimate moment was highlighted by harp and violin players.

Afterwards, guests traveled to the heart of the property, enjoying finger food and drinks during a lakeside cocktail hour at the Colonne Terrace.

The couple, meanwhile, went for a short romantic boat ride on the lake at sunset time on an iconic Riva Boat.

The seated dinner dinner and reception took place inside the Colonne Room, a hall adorned by marble floors, architectural columns, crystal chandeliers and precious frescoes which depict banquets and festivals of bygone times. Off white was the color of the festivities, with a candle-lit white floral tablescape emphasizing the romantic atmosphere.

Guests dined on classic Italian fare that begin with stuffed zucchini blossoms, ewe ricotta cheese and zabaione with Castelmagno cheese and black truffle.

A pasta course (paccheri with San Marzano tomatoes, burrata cheese and Taggia olives crumble) came next before guests enjoyed one of three entrées: sea bass fillet in Mediterranean guazzetto, beef sirloin with asparagus and lemon potatoes or artichokes with porcini mushrooms.

For dessert? Two options, beginning with a four-tier wedding cake adorned with cascading white roses — which the couple playfully cut. There was also as a dark chocolate flan with pear heart and salted caramel ice cream.

Singer Connor Mac performed during dinner, backed by piano and guitar, and a DJ later kicked off a dance party that went well into the evening.

The entire festivities were put together by Bespoke Unique Weddings & Events, who specialize in planning destination weddings on Lake Como. Photos were snapped by Nancy Bottega of Bottega 53.

Prior to their ceremony, on Saturday, guests toured the most well-known spots on the Lake (Balbianello, Torno, Bellagio) on a boat cruise where James Bond-inspired attire was encouraged.

This is O'Connor's first marriage and Edmonds's fourth. He was previously wed to Lee Ann Horton, who died of cancer in 2015, and to Allison Jayne Raski, in a marriage that lasted from 2008 to 2014. He had two kids each from both.

Edmonds next wed Meghan King, in a relationship seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County. The two married in 2014 and split in 2019. The share three kids together: 4-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 5-year-old daughter Aspen.

in June 2020, Edmonds shared a lengthy Instagram post about O'Connor, saying she changed his life "forever."

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," he wrote. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me," he continued. "Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."