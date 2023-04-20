Jets' Morgan Barron Returns to Game with 75 Stitches in Face After Getting Cut by Opponent's Skate

The Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron redefined the meaning of "tough" when he returned to the ice with 75 stitches in his face last night.

Barron, 24, was injured in the first quarter of the Jets' first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights when Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate slashed Barron's face.

The Jets forward was immediately taken back to the locker room after the incident, leaving a trail of blood on the rink near the team's goal.

Barron told ESPN, "I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close. I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play."

Barron was given 75 stitches in his face by the team's medical staff.

He returned to the game in the second period and helped Winnipeg secure a 5-1 win over Las Vegas in Game 1.

Ethan Miller/Getty

After the game, Barrond told Jets beat reporter Mike McIntyre that the medical staff "did a great job stitching" him up. "Obviously, it missed my eye," Barron continued. "I was glad it didn't get me in a real bad spot, but they did a great job fixing me up."

On Wednesday, NHL analyst Mike Rupp said on The Pat McAfee Show that Barron is ready to go for the next game. "I talked to a player on the Jets this morning and they said he's good," Rupp told McAfee.

"It was ugly when it happened but once they heard he was gonna be okay the locker room rallied around him," Rupp added.