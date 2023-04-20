Jets' Morgan Barron Returns to Game with 75 Stitches in Face After Getting Cut by Opponent's Skate

Barron returned to the game in the second period and helped Winnipeg secure a 5-1 win over Las Vegas in Game 1 of the series

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 09:30 AM
Morgan Barron https://twitter.com/NHLJets/status/1648701489664196608
Photo: Twitter

The Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron redefined the meaning of "tough" when he returned to the ice with 75 stitches in his face last night.

Barron, 24, was injured in the first quarter of the Jets' first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights when Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate slashed Barron's face.

The Jets forward was immediately taken back to the locker room after the incident, leaving a trail of blood on the rink near the team's goal.

Barron told ESPN, "I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close. I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play."

Barron was given 75 stitches in his face by the team's medical staff.

He returned to the game in the second period and helped Winnipeg secure a 5-1 win over Las Vegas in Game 1.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 18: Morgan Barron #36 of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck against Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Jets defeated the Golden Knights 5-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the game, Barrond told Jets beat reporter Mike McIntyre that the medical staff "did a great job stitching" him up. "Obviously, it missed my eye," Barron continued. "I was glad it didn't get me in a real bad spot, but they did a great job fixing me up."

On Wednesday, NHL analyst Mike Rupp said on The Pat McAfee Show that Barron is ready to go for the next game. "I talked to a player on the Jets this morning and they said he's good," Rupp told McAfee.

"It was ugly when it happened but once they heard he was gonna be okay the locker room rallied around him," Rupp added.

Related Articles
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia
Tiger Woods Undergoes 'Successful' Ankle Surgery After Withdrawing From 2023 Masters
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)
Dartmouth Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens looks on during the game between the Penn Quakers and the Dartmouth Big Green on October 4, 2019 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens Lost His Right Leg and Hurt His Spinal Cord in Bike Crash
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates His 'Life on and off the Field' with Private Beach Getaway for Friends and Family
EJMF0A Joasia Zakrzewski (Scotland) running the women's marathon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014
Ultramarathoner Says She's an 'Idiot' After Being Disqualified for Using a Car
VANESSA BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary with Late Husband Kobe: 'I Love You'
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, argues with referee Gediminas Petraitis in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs
NBA Says Draymond Green's 'History of Unsportsmanlike Acts' Lead to Game Suspension
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen officially reports for mandatory military service in Finland
Utah Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Shows Off Buzz Cut as He Reports for Military Service in Finland
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Damar Hamlin Reveals Cause of His Cardiac Arrest: 'Leading Cause of Death in Youth Athletes'
Dell Curry Advises Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' Amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch'
Dell Curry Says Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch' (Exclusive)
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Hints at a Tennis Return in Courtside Instagram Post: 'Just Trying to Stay Fit'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin 'Fully Cleared' to Play Football Again Three Months After Cardiac Arrest
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31: 'The Ultimate Give-Back Guy'
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after his team's 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts Signs Record-Breaking $255M, 5-Year Deal with Philadelphia Eagles: Reports
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Jalen Hurts Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Bry Burrows: 'I Am Spoken For'
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs
Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected from Playoff Game for Stomping on Opponent: 'My Leg Got Grabbed'