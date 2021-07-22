Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies 5 Days After Being Hit by Car: He Made 'Everyone Feel Special'

"Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," his agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died after being critically injured in a bicycle accident in California on Saturday. He was 58.



Knapp was riding his bike on Saturday in San Ramon when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and struck him from behind, his wife Charlotte Knapp told PEOPLE earlier this week.

On Thursday, Sperbeck told PEOPLE that the accident immediately rendered Knapp unconscious, and he never regained consciousness.

Greg Knapp Greg Knapp | Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty

"Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him," Sperbeck said. "The phrase 'He never met a stranger' encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were."

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!' " Sperbeck continued. "While his family, friends, and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!"

Sperbeck told NBC News that Knapp, an avid bicyclist, lives in Danville during the football offseason. He said the driver who struck Knapp stopped to render aid.

A preliminary investigation found that drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor, and the driver is cooperating with police, the San Ramon Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

In his nearly 25-year career, Knapp has served as quarterbacks coach for teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, the latter of which he won a Super Bowl with in 2015 with Peyton Manning.

He was hired by the Jets this offseason and has been working with rookie Zach Wilson, whom the Jets selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

