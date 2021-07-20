Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Critically Injured in Bike Accident: He 'Deserves a Miracle'

Greg Knapp was riding in the bike lane when he was struck from behind by a motorist

Greg Knapp, a Super Bowl-winning assistant coach who recently joined the New York Jets, was critically injured in a bicycle accident in California.

Knapp, 58, was riding his bike on Saturday in San Ramon when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and struck him from behind, his wife Charlotte Knapp tells PEOPLE.

He was rushed to San Ramon Regional Medical Center, and later transferred to John Muir Medical Center in critical condition, according to NBC News and NBC affiliate KUSA.

"My husband is one of the greatest humans I have ever known," Charlotte says. "Aside from being an incredible coach and friend, and touching the lives of so many, I think his greatest achievement has been his devotion to being an amazing husband and father."

She continues: "The love he has for his family is unparalleled. We have three beautiful girls between the two of us, and they are three of the luckiest young women to have him behind them as their biggest cheerleader. He is a bigger-than-life man, and deserves a miracle if God is willing to bless him and us and that."

Jeff Sperbeck, his agent, told NBC News that Knapp, an avid bicyclist, lives in Danville during the football offseason. He said the driver who struck Knapp stopped to render aid.

A preliminary investigation found that drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor, and the driver is cooperating with police, the San Ramon Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I want to thank all the people who have reached out to me and the rest of our family with so much support and love. I just ask that he be kept in prayer," Charlotte Knapp says. "I encourage everyone to remember to tell your people you love them and hug them. Let go of petty, [because] life has the ability to change at a moment's notice."

In his nearly 25-year career, Knapp has served as quarterbacks coach for teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, the latter of which he won a Super Bowl with in 2015 with Peyton Manning.

He was hired by the Jets this offseason and has been working with rookie Zach Wilson, whom the Jets selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.