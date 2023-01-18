New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College

"I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," Gardner said in a tweet

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on January 18, 2023 04:38 PM
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

New York Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is ready to go back to school!

The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," he wrote.

Gardner continued: "With that being said, I'm back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer."

Gardner, who was born in Detroit, will earn his degree from the University of Cincinnati, where he played three years for the Cincinnati Bearcats before entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was selected by the New York Jets with the fourth overall pick.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner showed his support for Gardner's announcement, writing, "That's big time," on Twitter.

Cincinnati Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth also congratulated Gardner on the decision. Whitworth, 41, wrote, "Well done! You will be very proud to get that done man! Adding to great season on the field!"

Gardner's first season in the NFL showed promise for a bright future ahead. This season, he became the first rookie player to be named an All-Pro team since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Ahmad Gardner
Ahmad Gardner (left). David Becker/Getty Images

Other star athletes have gone back to pursue their college degrees as of late, including four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

Curry, 34, received his college diploma last May, 13 years after first entering the NBA. He celebrated the achievement with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."

"Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!" Curry shared in his caption. "Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through."

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen Curry Graduates from Davidson College in 1-Man Ceremony as the School Retires His Jersey

In December, Paul, 37, walked across the stage at Winston-Salem State University and received his bachelor's degree in communications. Shortly after, he gifted $2,500 each to everyone in his graduating class, according to ESPN.

An announcement was made at the beginning of the ceremony that each graduate would receive a bank account with digital platform Greenwood, with funds from the NBA star deposited.

While speaking to press on Friday, Paul explained that his commencement "made my day" and made him feel normal. "I wanted to stand outside and wait with them," he said.

"I wanted to talk to them and let them hear from me and me hear from them. It's a big deal," Paul continued. "Everyone has their own journey, their own experiences, and I wanted the full experience of what it meant to be a graduate."

