Jessie James Decker Posts Steamy Pic of Husband Eric Enjoying His 'Retirement' From the NFL

Eric Decker may’ve ended his professional football career, but his muscles still look game ready.

His wife, Jessie James Decker, 30, posted a revealing picture of the retired athlete, 31, on her Instagram Monday. In the photo, he’s lounging with a towel covering his groin — and not much else. The retired wide receiver looks toned and tan as he leans back on some cushions and holds a mug in the steamy shot.

“#retirement” the country singer captioned the photo.

Back in August, the former New England Patriot announced his retirement in an emotional Instagram post.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff,” he wrote. “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker and kids Jessie James Decker/Instagram

He added: “I love football and I always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids.”

At the time, James Decker also talked about the life-changing decision on social media.

Jessie James and Eric Decker Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images

“Yesterday was an emotional day. My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another,” she wrote. “I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted ‘daddy football daddy football’ in the car on the way the stadium each Sunday.”

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star even teased her husband about finally getting a new truck to replace the one he’s driven since college.

“I have loved every moment of the last seven years watching my husband kick some serious ass! It’s a career he should be proud of,” she said. “Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you babe and the amazing things you will do in the future! I love you so much my lover!!! Ps you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football, can we please get a new one now?”

A few weeks later, the mother of three opened up in person to PEOPLE about her family’s future. The Deckers are parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 2-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. and 8-month-old son Forrest Bradley Decker.

“It’s bittersweet, him retiring. Because I was a little shocked myself. I thought he was going to play longer,” she told PEOPLE at September’s New York Fashion Week Show for her brand Kittenish.

Eric and Jessie James Decker Eric Decker/Instagram

“But, you know, he had definitely voiced to me that he had just been feeling a certain way and I just respected it,” the Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food author continued.

James Decker added that her husband isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“He’s got a lot up his sleeve, so don’t think that he’s just gonna sit back home with his feet up. He’s a very smart person,” she said.