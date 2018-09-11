Jessie James Decker Says Husband Eric Retiring Is 'Bittersweet' But 'He's Got a Lot Up His Sleeve'

Jessie James Decker has had mixed emotions about her husband Eric Decker’s retirement after an eight-season NFL career.

“It’s bittersweet, him retiring. Because I was a little shocked myself. I thought he was going to play longer,” she told PEOPLE at her debut New York Fashion Week Show for her brand Kittenish on Monday in New York City.

“But, you know, he had definitely voiced to me that he had just been feeling a certain way and I just respected it,” the Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food author, 30, continued.

But the mother of three added that her husband isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“He’s got a lot up his sleeve so don’t think that he’s just gonna sit back home with his feet up. He’s a very smart person,” the country singer said.

Eric, 31, announced his retirement on Aug. 26 after playing for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and signing a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. However, he failed to put on an impressive showing during his time in the preseason with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff,” the former wide receiver wrote on Instagram. “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

Eric added: “I love football and I always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids.”

Jessie James Decker Thomas Concordia/Getty

Jessie paid tribute to her husband’s NFL career when she posted a throwback of the couple from 2011, which included a touching message about Eric’s life-changing decision.

“Yesterday was an emotional day. My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another,” the Eric & Jessie: Game On reality star wrote. “I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted ‘daddy football daddy football’ in the car on the way the stadium each Sunday.”

Together the Deckers are parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 2-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. and 5-month-old son Forrest Bradley Decker.

Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food will be available on Oct. 2.