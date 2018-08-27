Jessie James Decker Posts Support as Eric Decker Announces Retirement from Football

New England Patriots player Eric Decker announced his retirement from football in an emotional message to Instagram on Sunday — and his wife, singer Jessie James Decker, opened up about the “emotional” decision in her own social media post.

Eric joined Tom Brady and the Patriots this offseason after spending his career with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennesee Titans. Though he had signed a one-year contract with the team, the 31-year-old failed to put on an impressive showing during his time in preseason. In his social media post, Eric said he felt the time was right to move on to a “new chapter.”

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff,” the former wide receiver wrote on Instagram. “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

He added: “I love football and I always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids.”

On Monday, Jessie posted an old photograph of the couple from 2011, which included a touching message about Eric’s life-changing decision.

“Yesterday was an emotional day. My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another,” the country singer wrote. “I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted “daddy football daddy football” in the car on the way the stadium each Sunday.”

In her emotional post — which has received more than 260,000 likes on Instagram — the Eric & Jessie: Game On star even teased her husband about finally getting a new truck to replace the one he’s driven since college.

“I have loved every moment of the last seven years watching my husband kick some serious ass! It’s a career he should be proud of,” she said. “Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you babe and the amazing things you will do in the future! I love you so much my lover!!! Ps you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football, can we please get a new one now?”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their son, Forrest Bradley Decker, in March. “We are so in love,” Jessie captioned her birth announcement on Instagram featuring her holding her newborn son.

They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose and 2-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr.

As noted by CBS Sports, Eric ends his football career with 439 catches for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.