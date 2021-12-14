Jess King Thanks Fans for Support After Release of 'Magic' Peloton Commercial with Chris Noth

The Peloton instructor appeared in last week's And Just Like That... premiere as Allegra

Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

Peloton instructor Jess King is riding high after getting a bit of a redemption arc thanks to a new commercial for the company.

Last week, King appeared as faux Peloton instructor Allegra in a shocking and tragic scene with Sex and the City's Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the And Just Like That... premiere episode. A few days later, King was on the screen once again, starring in a new Christmas ad for the interactive at-home fitness brand, which reunites her with Noth — who is alive and well, the spot noted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As fans have reacted positively to the fun ad spot, King, 36, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the filming process.

"Pinch me! I am so blown away by this team!" she wrote on Instagram of images including one of her sitting with Noth, 67, and the ad's narrator Ryan Reynolds, 45. "Big shoutout to the woman with marketing reflexes like a cat @daratreseder, that organized this magic in less than 48 hrs. I feel so honored to have been part of this team and for the opportunity to work with @vancityreynolds @chrisnothofficial and @maximumeffort. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, sent kind messages and comments. They are so appreciated!"

In the ad, Noth cozies up next to a fire with the fitness instructor, who was leading the stationary bike ride that Mr. Big took at the end of the And Just Like That... episode before he suffered a fatal heart attack.

As the clip comes to a close, Reynolds — who wrote, produced and filmed the ad himself, along with his production company Maximum Effort — narrates, "And just like that... the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."

Peloton previously responded to Big's surprise death, assuring customers that the bike was not to blame. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that she's "sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," but his heart attack was more likely due to his extravagant lifestyle that included "cocktails, cigars, and big steaks," as well as his previous cardiac event, as opposed to his stationary bike.

"More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications," Dr. Steinbaum continued. "And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable."

According to Buzzfeed News, before the episode aired, the exercise company didn't know that Big would die — nor did it know how prominently the stationary bike would be featured in the scene.

"HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own," Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly told the outlet. "Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor."

"Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance," Kelly added.