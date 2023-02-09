WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Recovering in Hospital After Experiencing 'Massive' Stroke

In 2012, Lawler collapsed on live television during a broadcast of WWE's Monday Night Raw after suffering a heart attack

Published on February 9, 2023 02:24 PM
Jerry Lawlor
Photo: Jerry Lawlor Twitter

Jerry "The King" Lawler, a former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, suffered a stroke and is recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

The health scare was revealed in a message posted to 73-year-old Lawler's Twitter account on Wednesday. According to the tweet, Lawler's speech is limited, but he is expected to recover fully.

"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital," the tweet said. "His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Lawler in his hospital bed, smiling and spending time with Jimmy Hart, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

Per ESPN, Lawler has faced health issues in the past. In 2018, he suffered a stroke, and in 2012, he collapsed on live television during a broadcast of WWE's Monday Night Raw after suffering a heart attack.

WWE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lawler began his career in the 1970s and established himself as a prominent name in the business through a feud with comedian Andy Kaufman.

He signed with WWE (then known as WWF) in 1992 as a commentator before making his in-ring debut a year later, ESPN reported.

Audiences today will most likely recall Lawler's entertaining discussions with commentator Jim Ross during WWE broadcasts in the 1990s and 2000s.

"I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight," Ross said in a tweet on Tuesday. "He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers."

Lawler has continued to participate in matches, despite his age. He previously wrestled Scott Steiner in 2021 for Memphis Wildfire Wrestling.

