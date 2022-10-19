Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Don't F--- with Me' in Clash During NFL Owners' Meeting: Report

Jones and Kraft engaged in a heated exchange while NFL owners voted on Roger Goodell's contract, ESPN reported

Published on October 19, 2022 12:55 PM
Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones
Photo: Winslow Townson/AP/Shutterstock

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got into a heated exchange during an NFL meeting Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.

As Kraft, 81, and Jones, 80, joined the league's owners to vote on a new contract with commissioner Roger Goodell, the two engaged in a tense dialogue.

Sources told ESPN that Jones, who was the lone naysayer of the 31-1 vote, told Kraft, "Don't f--- with me," during the meeting. Kraft responded, "Excuse me?"

Jones then told Kraft, "Don't mess with me," before the tension de-escalated, according to the sources.

Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys
Tom Pennington/Getty

PEOPLE has contacted the Dallas Cowboys for comment.

The heated exchange comes just a few days after Kraft married Dana Blumberg in a star-studded N.Y.C. wedding.

The New England Patriots owner, 81, and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

A source who attended the event told PEOPLE most guests were completely taken by surprise. "Most of the people didn't know it was a wedding celebration. We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as 'husband and wife.' Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them — which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup," the source detailed.

RELATED VIDEO: New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding

Citing sources, Page Six said that the couple shared a 10-minute video with guests, before NFL commentator Al Michaels introduced them to the crowd as husband and wife. It is unclear, however, when exactly Kraft and Blumberg officially said "I do" to one another.

During Kraft and Blumberg's special evening, they were joined by a series of stars, including Tom Brady, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, among others, Page Six reported.

