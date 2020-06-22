The cheerleader joined PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein, as well as some of his other teammates, to discuss how their lives have changed since the docuseries aired on Netflix

Cheer 's Jerry Harris Gives a Mat Talk to the Country: Live 'with an Attitude of Gratitude'

Cheer's Jerry Harris is giving the world some much-needed mat talk!

While video chatting with PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein for an upcoming special, Cheer: In Conversation, the young cheerleader — famously known for his uplifting pep talks on the mat — offered up some of those words of wisdom to the nation.

"I would definitely say try to start your day reminding yourself of your blessings, whether it be little, big, small, whatever, everyone has blessings. Everyone," Harris said.

He also encouraged people to "always surround yourself with people who will uplift you and always be that person that can uplift others as well."

"Things may be hard right now but there are a lot of things to be grateful for, so live your life with an attitude of gratitude and just keep pushing, that’s all you can do," Harris added.

The star Navarro College cheerleader was also joined by his fellow teammates Lexi Brumback, Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer, as well as head coach Monica Aldama for the discussion.

Each opened up about their reaction to the docuseries' unbelievable popularity and how their lives have changed since the show aired.

"I had been working on this project for a few years actually, so when we started filming, I was hopeful that people in the cheer community would watch it but I honestly had no idea what to expect," Aldama said. "I definitely did not know that the whole world was going to watch it."

"We really felt like because it was about cheerleading and, you know, there’s a little bit of a stereotype with cheerleading … we did not have any clue that it was going to be this big," she added. "It was basically like a whirlwind. I mean it came out, and literally the day it came out my phone just blew up."

Harris also admitted that he never expected to have so much screen time on the show, but that it was "really nice to see."

"I loved seeing the reaction from everybody else. People are just so inspired and how they're so motivated and how each of our stories hits different to each and every different person," he added. "It's truly amazing to see what has come from this show."