Jeremy Lin Addresses Anti-Asian Racism in U.S. amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Encourages Unity

"Something I would encourage people to do is find one small way to promote unity," Jeremy Lin said

Jeremy Lin is speaking out about the uptick in racism against the Asian community amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Taiwanese NBA star addressed the racism occurring in the U.S. during the NBA Together Virtual Roundtable on Tuesday, which also featured former Democratic Presidential nominee Andrew Yang and civil rights attorney Vanita Gupta.

"Everything kind of comes down to taking a little time to put yourself in someone else’s shoes," said Lin, 31. "I think something that is really important is reading firsthand accounts of some of the frontline workers because it’s easy to disassociate yourself when you’re reading it through your screen or to gloss over it when it's constantly popping up as a headline."

"All it would take is 10 seconds to put yourself in the position of someone who is dealing with racism or somebody who is legitimately contemplating whether to go to the grocery store to get food for themselves or to not because they’re afraid of being attacked," the athlete added. "Or even the people that are actually being attacked or the families of people that are being attacked and haven’t been able to seek justice and these are things that don’t become real until you either put yourself in that person's shoes or you actually experience it."

Lin, whose parents emigrated from Taiwan to the U.S. in the mid-1970s, said that he would "encourage people" to try and find unity during these turbulent times.

"Sometimes the best thing you can do is to not post the hateful comment, or don’t be a troll, or take a second to think about what you’re saying or doing or if you know someone acting ignorant call them out," Lin said. "All these things are small steps in the right direction.

"We're not asking everyone to do something amazing, start a campaign or donate a million dollars," he noted. "You could just start with something small like reading an article and becoming a little bit more educated."

Since March, misinformation and widespread panic regarding the coronavirus has increasingly contributed to racially motivated attacks on people of Asian descent or anyone who looks East Asian.

Among these attacks — both verbal and physical — included a Texas teen who stabbed three members of an Asian-American family on March 31, and afterward told authorities he tried to kill the family "because he thought the family was Chinese and infecting people with coronavirus."

"If the coronavirus has taught us anything, it’s that the solution to a widespread problem cannot be patchwork," Cho, 47, said in essay for the Los Angeles Times last month. "Never has our interconnectedness and our reliance on each other been plainer."

Wrote Mai, 41, in an essay for PEOPLE in March, "Let us stand up for and with each other in these dark times. Hate will get you sick, even if the virus doesn’t."