Jeremy Giambi's Cause of Death Confirmed

Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi's cause of death has been confirmed.

Two days after news that Giambi had died broke on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has ruled his death a suicide.

Giambi, who was best known for his time as an outfielder with the Oakland Athletics, was 47. In addition to his time with the Oakland A's, he had also played with Philadelphia Phillies, the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox, where he spent his last season in the major leagues in 2003.

Following Giambi's death, Many current and former MLB stars issued their condolences to the Giambi family.

Alex Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken to hear the news about Jeremy Giambi's passing. He was the ultimate competitor on the diamond. Just 47, gone way too soon. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP."

The Oakland A's issued a statement via their official Twitter account: "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

The Philadelphia Phillies, for whom Giambi played in 2002, also issued a statement on Twitter: "The Phillies are saddened to hear the news of Jeremy Giambi's tragic passing. Our condolences go out to his family during this very difficult time."

Giambi played a career total of 510 games during his time in the MLB, clocking in a total of 52 home runs, 209 RBIs and a .263 batting average, according to Baseball-Reference.

He and his older brother, Jason, were also portrayed in the 2011 movie Moneyball.