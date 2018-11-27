Jeopardy Makes Fun of Detroit Lions' Failure to Reach the Super Bowl: 'Gotta Happen, Right?'

Jeopardy is not too impressed by the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, a contestant named J Cheema chose the $600 prompt in the “Predictions by 2030” category, and host Alex Trebek posed this clue: “As of 2018 this NFC North team had never even made the Super Bowl, much less won it, but by 2030? Gotta happen, right?”

Cheema buzzed in with the right answer: “Who are the Detroit Lions?”

The Detroit Lions nabbed four NFL Championships up until 1957 and have no Super Bowl wins, according to Sports Illustrated. The team was most recently victorious in a playoff game in 1991, The Detroit Press reported.

"This NFC North team had never even made the Super Bowl, much less won it, but by 2030? Gotta happen, right?" Jeopardy went there 😬 pic.twitter.com/tI9ZAM5KEr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 27, 2018

The Lions, the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans have never competed in the Super Bowl. The Lions are currently four and seven, making Jeopardy‘s 2030 goal seem even less attainable, according to ESPN.

Cheema’s sports knowledge did not ultimately help him in the competition: The returning champion — a marketing and strategy consultant from Portland, Oregon — came in third, according to Jeopardy‘s website. Dylan Hamilton — a pediatric dentist from Durham, North Carolina — advanced to Tuesday’s game.

Trebek has multiple years left of holding sports teams accountable: Sony Pictures Television renewed his contract through the 2021-22 season after the longtime host said in July that he might retire in 2020.

In November, Trebek revealed that he went through testing for early onset Alzheimer’s. “The first time they tested me they said, ‘It doesn’t look good,’ ” he told Vulture. “Then we did more testing and they said, ‘You’re okay. No need to worry.’”