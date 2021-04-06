Jeopardy! Contestant Asks Aaron Rodgers 'Who Wanted to Kick That Field Goal?' in Joke About NFC Championship

Aaron Rodgers couldn't escape his football legacy during his first day on the job as a guest host on Jeopardy!

One contestant sacrificed $9,300 when he answered a Double Jeopardy! question by trolling the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

"Who wanted to kick that field goal?" the contestant wrote on his answer sheet, calling back to a controversial call the team's coach Matt LaFleur made at the NFC Championship against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year.

Rodgers, 37, took the joke in stride and chuckled.

"That is a great question, should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it's incorrect," the quarterback replied.

During the NFC Championship in January, the Packers were losing 31-23 in the fourth quarter. With only 2:05 minutes left in the game, LaFleur decided to have a player kick a field goal rather than have the players make another attempt at getting a touchdown and potential game-tying two-point conversion.

The Packers lost the game 31-26 and the Buccaneers went on to play in and win the Super Bowl in February.

Despite getting roasted on day one of Rodgers' job on Jeopardy!, the former Celebrity Jeopardy! winner described the contestant's joke as "obviously" his "favorite moment."

"A little insight, as the host… at my podium I get to see what they're writing. So, I saw him beginning to write something about kicking the field goal and then I had to get to my spot and I didn't [see] the rest of his writing [but] I knew there was going to be some sort of humor there," Rodgers said in an Instagram Live with his fiancée Shailene Woodley after the episode.

Aaron Rodgers Image zoom Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

He added, "I still am not sure why we kicked that field goal."

Rodgers also made it apparent that he would like to be the regular host of the show.

"No, I'm not going to [quit football]. I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I'm still gonna play and I'd love to host Jeopardy! at the same time," he said, before explaining, "Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That's 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year so the other six months I would probably have time to film 46 days I think."

On Friday, the official Instagram account for Jeopardy! shared a promo clip of Rodgers as host.

Detailing that Jeopardy! was his "favorite show" growing up, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said of the hosting spot: "Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime."

"Following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little bit about," Rodgers added, referring to both the Green Bay Packers' previous quarterback, Brett Favre, and former Jeopardy! host, the late Alex Trebek.

The clip concluded by noting that Rodgers will be raising money for small businesses during his time on the game show. Money earned by the contestants during his week as host will be matched by the North Valley Community Foundation.