Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle Are 'Proud' Soccer Moms – Watch Them Cheerlead, Tie Sneakers and More

Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle are ready to get in the game!

The Adam Project actress, 50, revealed on Instagram that she proudly partnered up with the Untamed author, 46, in becoming the official "Soccer Moms" for Angel City Football Club, the first female majority-owned women's soccer team.

In the video, Garner and Doyle – wife of soccer icon Abby Wambach, who is an investor and partial owner of Angel City alongside the actress – made sure to stretch their legs as they jumped onto the soccer field to cheer on the players in their game against their rival, the San Diego Wave.

"We know next to nothing about the soccer, but we know how to tie shoelaces and bows, to cheer for and love—luckily there is room for all of us— come to a game and find out! ⚽️," she captioned the post.

The team moms quickly got to work in the clip, picking up red and white pom poms, tying sneakers and ribbon bows into several players' hair. They even cut up orange slices for the players to eat once they finished the game.

"And we want you to know that we love you no matter what happens on the field..." Doyle said in a speech to the players.

"...We want you to stay hydrated, have a casserole, some peanut butter for energy," Garner added.

Garner and Doyle are among some of the famous names who also serve as co-owners and investors in the Angel City organization.

Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman are the three founders of the soccer club, while Alexis Ohanian – who has been married to tennis legend Serena Williams since 2017 – serves as leading investor.

Other A-listers involved in Angel City include Christina Aguilera, Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Mia Hamm, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union and 3-year-old daughter Kaavia Wade, and Jessica Chastain, just to name a few.