Jeff Bezos Not Submitting Bid to Buy Washington Commanders: Reports

Reports previously indicated that the Amazon billionaire was looking into buying the team from its current owners, Daniel and Tanya Snyder

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 13, 2023 01:35 PM
Jeff Bezos attends the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Under the motto "An Evening for" Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award 2018
Jeff Bezos. Photo: Franziska Krug/Getty

According to multiple reports, Jeff Bezos is no longer in the running to purchase the Washington Commanders NFL team.

The news comes months after Bezos was said to be interested in making a bid to buy the team from its current owners, Daniel and Tanya Snyder, a source told PEOPLE in November.

Dan, 57, and Tanya, 60, became amenable selling the franchise or adding owners last November, according to a statement from the team at that time. The Commanders said the Snyders "[had] hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions."

When previously asked by PEOPLE about which buying options the team was considering, a Commanders spokesperson said, "We are exploring all options."

An anonymous source previously told PEOPLE that Bezos was indeed looking into buying the Commanders after the Snyders said they were hoping to sell the team. PEOPLE's source at the time said Bezos might even consider going in on the purchase with another big-name buyer like Jay-Z.

However, in February, multiple news reports surfaced that Bezos had been barred from bidding on the team by the Snyders. The 59-year-old billionaire's attempt to buy the NFL team was being blocked by the Commanders' bank, The Athletic reported at the time.

The Amazon founder's reported desire to purchase an NFL team dates back to 2019, when, CBS Sports wrote, Bezos expressed interest in becoming an owner. Sources told that outlet that Bezos "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks," but at the time, no teams were up for sale.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bezos is the third-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and the Commanders were valued by Forbes at $5.6 billion last year.

The famous billionaire's apparent withdrawal from bidding leaves the pathway open for two groups who had reportedly already submitted bids to buy the team — one of which is led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, along with NBA legend Magic Johnson. The other interested group is reportedly helmed by Steve Apostolopoulos, a billionaire from Canada, according to USA Today.

The winning bid is expected to be revealed in the next week or so, ahead of the NFL draft, according to sources who spoke with CBS Sports. The reported asking price is around $6 million, per USA Today. It's unclear how far along in the process the Snyders truly are, though various news outlets say the deal should wrap up soon.

Both Bezos and the Commanders have declined to comment on the matter thus far.

Related Articles
Magic Johnson, Joshua Harris
Magic Johnson Joins Josh Harris' Bid to Purchase Washington Commanders: Report
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere
Jeff Bezos Reportedly Barred from Buying Washington Commanders by Current Owner Dan Snyder
Jeff Bezos attends the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Under the motto "An Evening for" Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award 2018
Jeff Bezos Not Selling the 'Washington Post' to Buy the Washington Commanders, Despite Reports
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Fleury/AP/Shutterstock (12789193a) View of a yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the wharf in Zwijndrecht, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, . A plan to dismantle a historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city Rotterdam so that the huge yacht can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the recently restored Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef sparked anger in the city, with one Facebook group set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs Bridge Spat, Zwijndrecht, Netherlands - 20 Oct 2021
Jeff Bezos' Rumored $500M Yacht Spotted at Sea for First Time
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Is 'Looking Into Buying' Washington Commanders: Source
Actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey stands on the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Washington Commanders Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder Exploring Selling the NFL Team
Redskins owner Daniel Snyder on the sideline before a Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field.
D.C. Attorney General Suing Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder for 'Colluding to Deceive' Fans
Jeff Bezos and Partner Lauren Sánchez Share a Kiss at Versace Fashion Show
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Kiss at Versace Fashion Show in L.A.: 'My Favorite Person'
peyton manning
Peyton Manning Names Martha Stewart, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos as 'Top Industry Titans' in History
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Ja Morant
NBA Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teen at His Memphis Home: Report
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sánchez Says Life with 'Goofy' Jeff Bezos Includes Flying, Workouts, Donating Billions and Pancakes
Card Placeholder Image
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team Rebrands as the Commanders: 'Excited About the Future'
Jeff Bezos Says He’ll Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Wealth
Jeff Bezos, in Joint Interview with Lauren Sánchez, Says He'll Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Fortune