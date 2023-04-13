Jeff Bezos Not Submitting Bid to Buy Washington Commanders: Reports

According to multiple reports, Jeff Bezos is no longer in the running to purchase the Washington Commanders NFL team.

The news comes months after Bezos was said to be interested in making a bid to buy the team from its current owners, Daniel and Tanya Snyder, a source told PEOPLE in November.

Dan, 57, and Tanya, 60, became amenable selling the franchise or adding owners last November, according to a statement from the team at that time. The Commanders said the Snyders "[had] hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions."

When previously asked by PEOPLE about which buying options the team was considering, a Commanders spokesperson said, "We are exploring all options."

An anonymous source previously told PEOPLE that Bezos was indeed looking into buying the Commanders after the Snyders said they were hoping to sell the team. PEOPLE's source at the time said Bezos might even consider going in on the purchase with another big-name buyer like Jay-Z.

However, in February, multiple news reports surfaced that Bezos had been barred from bidding on the team by the Snyders. The 59-year-old billionaire's attempt to buy the NFL team was being blocked by the Commanders' bank, The Athletic reported at the time.

The Amazon founder's reported desire to purchase an NFL team dates back to 2019, when, CBS Sports wrote, Bezos expressed interest in becoming an owner. Sources told that outlet that Bezos "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks," but at the time, no teams were up for sale.

Bezos is the third-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and the Commanders were valued by Forbes at $5.6 billion last year.

The famous billionaire's apparent withdrawal from bidding leaves the pathway open for two groups who had reportedly already submitted bids to buy the team — one of which is led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, along with NBA legend Magic Johnson. The other interested group is reportedly helmed by Steve Apostolopoulos, a billionaire from Canada, according to USA Today.

The winning bid is expected to be revealed in the next week or so, ahead of the NFL draft, according to sources who spoke with CBS Sports. The reported asking price is around $6 million, per USA Today. It's unclear how far along in the process the Snyders truly are, though various news outlets say the deal should wrap up soon.

Both Bezos and the Commanders have declined to comment on the matter thus far.