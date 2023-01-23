Jeff Bezos Not Selling the 'Washington Post' to Buy the Washington Commanders, Despite Reports

A source close to the multi-billionaire tells PEOPLE that Bezos isn't looking to part ways with the newspaper to become an NFL owner

By
Published on January 23, 2023 05:20 PM
Jeff Bezos attends the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Under the motto "An Evening for" Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award 2018
Photo: Franziska Krug/Getty

Jeff Bezos is not selling the Washington Post in an effort to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, a source close to the Amazon founder tells PEOPLE.

The multi-billionaire has been reportedly "looking into" buying the team since late 2022, as previously reported, but a new report from the New York Post claiming he was now looking to part ways with the Washington Post to become an NFL team owner is untrue, per the source.

Jeff Bezos Says He’ll Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Wealth
Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The NY Post story cites unnamed sources, and points to plans of layoffs at the newspaper, which Bezos has owned since 2013.

PEOPLE first reported in early November that Bezos was "looking into buying" the Commanders, soon after news broke that the current, embattled owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, were exploring plans to sell the team.

At the time, Bezos was considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, an insider told PEOPLE. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

"It is my favorite sport," Bezos told CNN at the time. "So we'll just have to wait and see."

The Amazon founder's interest in buying an NFL team dates back to at least 2019, when CBS Sports reported that he had expressed the desire. Sources told the outlet at the time that Bezos "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks," but no teams were for sale then.

Now, however, the Snyders are considering selling the Commanders and "have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions." Per The Wall Street Journal, hiring a bank is a common first step in the process of selling a team.

When asked by PEOPLE what buying options the Snyders were looking into, a spokesperson said, "We are exploring all options."

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Dan and Tanya Snyder. Rob Carr/Getty

Snyder's possible consideration of a sale comes as he faces allegations of "toxic workplace culture," which he has since denied. In November, DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced announced a lawsuit over Snyder allegedly "colluding to deceive District residents."

"That was all a lie," the AG said of Snyder's intent to investigate the team's culture. "Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder's extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results," Racine stated.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Commanders counsel John Brownlee and Stuart Nash said that while they also want the truth, they deny some of the lawsuit's claims. "Over two years ago, Dan and Tanya Snyder acknowledged that an unacceptable workplace culture had existed within their organization for several years and they have apologized many times for allowing that to happen," the statement read.

"We agree with AG Racine on one thing: the public needs to know the truth. Although the lawsuit repeats a lot of innuendo, half-truths and lies, we welcome this opportunity to defend the organization — for the first time — in a court of law and to establish, once and for all, what is fact and what is fiction."

This isn't the first time Bezos name has been included in team-acquisition talk. In October, Shaquille O'Neal said he'd be interested in partnering with Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams: The Phoenix Suns.

"I was interested but when Big Man JB said he was interested, nobody can compete with Big Man JB," O'Neal said to TMZ, nicknaming the Amazon executive as "Big Man JB."

He continued, "Once Jeff Bezos put his name in the hat, all you others just close your checkbook and go home."

