Jeff Bezos Is 'Looking Into Buying' Washington Commanders: Source

The Amazon founder has expressed interest in purchasing an NFL team since 2019, according to CBS Sports

By
and
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on November 3, 2022 12:19 PM
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders, a source close to the billionaire tells PEOPLE.

The source says that Bezos, 58, is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders" after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they were exploring options to sell the NFL team on Wednesday.

Bezos is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, according to the insider. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

The Amazon founder's interest in purchasing an NFL team dates back to 2019 when CBS Sports reported that Bezos had expressed interest in becoming an owner in the league. Sources told the outlet that Bezos "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks," but at the time, no teams were for sale.

Now though, the Commanders could be available. The Snyders appears to be entertaining the idea of selling — or adding a minority owner to — the team after 23 years of ownershi, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE on Wednesday. The Commanders stated that the Snyders "have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions."

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Dan and Tanya Snyder. Rob Carr/Getty

Even though the statement didn't explicitly state the team was going to sell, as The Wall Street Journal reported, hiring a bank is a common first step in the process.

When asked by PEOPLE what buying options the team was entertaining, a team spokesperson said, "We are exploring all options."

Dan, 57, and Tanya, 60, have already had at least four phone calls with parties interested in purchasing the team, according to Forbes.

New ownership, under Bezos or otherwise, would save the franchise from a possible "ousting" of the Snyders, who have been under fire several times for accusations of workplace misconduct.

Those accusations aren't sitting well in the league — during a recent NFL owners meeting, the possibility of "ousting" the Snyders as owners of the Commanders was apparently discussed among attendees, according to Sports Illustrated.

However, the Snyders said they are still very focused on the Commanders.

"The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL," the statement concluded.

