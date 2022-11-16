Peloton's Cody Rigsby Is 'Going to Fan Girl' as He Spins with JC Chasez on His Talk Show

It's time to fix your wig and get your life together, boo, because Peloton extraordinaire Cody Rigsby has just released the third installment of his four-part series LOL Cody.

In each episode, the 35-year-old "King of Pop Culture" rides alongside a special guest, breaking down pop culture moments, playing games and of course, getting in a workout. In the first two episodes, Rigsby featured drag queen Trixie Mattel and pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen and for the third, Peloton riders will work out with *NSYNC's JC Chasez.

"So many people within the Peloton community know that I ride so hard for JC. I will always say that he was the main star of *NSYNC… he had the best verses, he was the most talented," Rigsby tells PEOPLE of why he chose the pop star.

"I literally feel like I'm going to just fan girl for 30 minutes when I do the ride with him. But I think that's kind of a nod to my other classes in the Peloton community."

The criteria for choosing each of the guests was very clear for Rigsby, who considered, "who's going to be able to have a great conversation, but also that doesn't take life so seriously and can laugh at themselves, hence the title LOL Cody," the Peloton instructor says.

He adds, "I'm quick, I'm witty, I can be a little inappropriate and I just want guests that are going to be able to go toe to toe with me and have a great laugh or at least be able to laugh at themselves."

Rigsby's hope for the series, which he refers to as a "talk show on wheels where we get to put celebrities into the hot seat and ask them pressing questions," is "for people to just laugh and forget about how sometimes exercising sucks and hopefully it's entertaining enough that people come to it almost like as if they'd want to watch a TV show and not think of it as a workout."

The Peloton instructor also hopes the show provides a sense of "realness" that allows the riders to "peel back the curtain of what it's like to be in the Peloton green room."

Despite the success of his new series and the fanbase he has accumulated over the years, Rigsby never forgets how lucky he is. As he thinks about his success, Rigsby tells PEOPLE, "It's a mixed bag of emotions. I come from super humble beginnings, I grew up super poor. I never thought that I would have a platform or an opportunity that would touch a lot of people, and also change my life pretty drastically."

He adds, "I'm super grateful and I'm grateful that people like what I'm doing and look to me for entertainment, but also to motivate them to be their best selves."

Peloton

When asked what he is most excited for riders to see in the series, Rigsby says, "I'm excited about all the celebrities. I'm excited for them to really laugh." He continues, "I pride myself on trying to make my content as fun and engaging as possible, and a lot of the work that goes into this is kind of comedy writing or script writing because we're planning out these episodes and it's kind of my first big swing at something new like that."

The third episode of the series starring Chasez premieres Nov. 17th at 7:30 p.m., and the final episode will be released on Dec. 1.

And after that, Rigsby is ready for a deep breath. "I want to be able to enjoy the holidays when they come around, and I'm always working on new things, but I think it's also important to celebrate the wins and the successes," the fitness instructor says.

"I hope that this is a reminder to people that when they're working hard and they're putting a lot into themselves to also take some time off, or give themselves space to recover and rest and all that stuff," he continues. "So there's been a lot of work going into this series and I'm excited to enjoy the holidays and rest and then kick ass when the year starts up again."