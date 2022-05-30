Jayson Tatum Texted Late Kobe Bryant Before Celtics Eastern Conference Win: 'I Got You'

The Boston Celtics star honored his late mentor during the Eastern Conference Finals game in Miami, Florida, on Sunday night

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum led his team to a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals in a grizzly Game 7 win against the Miami Heat on Sunday — with a little guidance from a late icon.

Tatum arrived at the FTX Arena in Florida on Sunday sporting a purple and gold sweatband on his arm to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was a friend and mentor to the Celtics star. After the game, Tatum revealed that the sweatband wasn't his only way of channeling his inner Mamba Mentality.

In a screenshot shared on Instagram, Tatum revealed he sent a text message to Bryant's former number just hours before tip-off.

"I got you today," Tatum wrote to his late idol. The screenshot was the last image of 10 in the post.

Tatum and Bryant first met when the Celtics star was still a kid with a big dream and a huge fan of Bryant's. After his rookie year, Bryant and Tatum trained together during the offseason and formed a close bond.

Bryant was sadly killed in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna, and seven others, in Calabasas, California, in 2020.

Tatum has credited Bryant as "the reason I started to play this game, the reason I fell in love with this game," and said in a previous Instagram note that the iconic athlete "inspired me."

According to Tatum, Bryant once told him, "I didn't have a plan B I put all my eggs in one basket and I knew I was going to make it happen."

On Sunday, the Boston star showed up on the defensive end of the floor in the win-or-go-home game as well, with two blocks and a steal to secure the win for his team.

Tatum, 24, also became the first recipient of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy for his 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.