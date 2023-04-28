Jayson Tatum Apologizes to 'Legend' Janet Jackson for Postponed Concert: 'We Were Supposed to Close It Out'

"She had to postpone her show," the Celtics star explained after Boston's Game 6 victory in Atlanta on Thursday

Natasha Dye
Published on April 28, 2023
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Jayson Tatum had one very important shout-out to make after the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday.

Tatum, 25, said, "I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson," while speaking to NBA on TNT after the win.

The Celtics star, who earned his fourth all-star selection this season, continued, "We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that."

The mix-up happened after the seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks forced a Game 6 in Boston against Tatum's second-seed Celtics, an unexpected result that meant they would play another game at State Farm Arena.

Jackson, 56, was scheduled to perform a concert at the Hawks' arena on Thursday, but was forced to reschedule after the Hawks earned one more game at home. That did end up being the final game for the Hawks this season, with the Celtics winning the series 4-2 and advancing to the second round.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Live Nation explained, "Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday, April 28."

Live Nation promised that all tickets for the original concert date will be honored on Friday. Additionally, the company confirmed that "refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend."

Trey Feazall, Vice President of Programming for State Farm Arena, said, "This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta," in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible," he added.

On Wednesday, prior to Game 6, Hawks star Trae Young also sort of apologized to Jackson, although he added a "not sorry" to the end of his message. "Sorry not sorry to this LEGEND..Hope she can be at the game now," Young tweeted.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-120 on Thursday behind 30 points from Tatum and 32 from Jaylen Brown.

Next, the Celtics will look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals during their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

