Jay-Z, Nia Long and Other Celebrities Spotted at the 2022 NBA Finals So Far

See all the celebrities who came out to watch the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off during the NBA Finals

By Stephanie Wenger June 14, 2022 03:51 PM

1 of 9

Guy Fieri and Son, Ryder

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Spike Lee

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

3 of 9

Nia Long

Credit: Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Robert Kraft

Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty
Advertisement

5 of 9

Aly Raisman

Credit: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty

6 of 9

Nelly

Credit: David Dow/NBAE via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Terrell Owens

Credit: David Dow/NBAE via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Barry Bonds

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty
Advertisement

9 of 9

JAY-Z and Daughter, Blue Ivy

Credit: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next