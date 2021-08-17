Jay Cutler Dropped from Uber Eats Campaign for Opposing Mask Mandates in Schools

The former NFL quarterback, who shares three children with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, has criticized mask requirements for elementary schools in Tennessee

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been dropped from a campaign with Uber Eats after voicing his opposition to mask mandates for schoolchildren amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lost a commercial with Uber Eats partnering with NFL," Cutler, 38, tweeted on Friday. "Was going to film in LA, 'views aren't aligned.' Guess they don't like future school board members. Frees up my weekend."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Uber Eats confirmed that Cutler's views were at odds with those of the company in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as a possible," a spokeswoman said. "As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work."

Following his original tweet on being dropped from the campaign, Cutler reacted to the responses he received on social media from both pro- and anti-maskers.

"Appreciate the words of support," he wrote on Monday. "What I don't understand is the people verbally attacking me. What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn't the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice."

The retired athlete shares three children with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari: sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

Prior to Uber Eats' decision to cut ties, Cutler hinted at plans to run for the school board in Tennessee's Williamson County after a temporary requirement for masks in elementary schools was approved last week. He said that his platform would be "common sense" in response to a fan question.

"Doing school board research," he tweeted. "Looks like a 2024 campaign for me."

"I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county," Cutler added. "Going to start getting John Hancocks today."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, given new evidence on the delta variant. They've also advised everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination.

A CNN report this month cited multiple studies that showed masks are, in fact, effective when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.