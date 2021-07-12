"It's gonna catch up to me at some point. I'm just trying to delay it as much as possible," former NFL player Jay Cutler said in an interview with GQ

Jay Cutler Says He Thinks Amount of Concussions He's Suffered Is in 'Double Digits,' Struggles with Memory

Jay Cutler took numerous hits over the 11 years he played in the NFL, and now — four years after his retirement — he's still feeling the effects.

In a recent interview with GQ, Cutler — who played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins — admitted he may have suffered multiple concussions before his retirement from professional football in 2017.

Concussions have long been a troubling reality of football. As defined by the Centers for Disease Control, concussions are traumatic injuries generated by hits to the head or body that cause the brain to bounce around the skull. Football players, of course, may experience many throughout their careers.

According to Mayo Clinic, repeated concussions can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE, which is characterized by long-term effects such as trouble concentrating, memory problems, and depression.

When asked whether he was concerned about potentially developing CTE (the condition can only be diagnosed with a brain examination after death), Cutler said he may already recognize signs of the disease in himself.

"Oh, absolutely," he told GQ. "I would say definitely my memory isn't the same as it was 5 years ago. The amount of concussions I've had are probably in the double digits."

"It's gonna catch up to me at some point," he added. "I'm just trying to delay it as much as possible."

But Cutler said he wouldn't take back his time in the NFL when asked if he'd do it all over again.

"Absolutely I would," he said. "I wouldn't even question it. I'd sign up in a heartbeat."

While not all football players develop CTE, it is widespread — a 2017 study of the brains of 111 deceased NFL players by a Boston University researcher found 110 of them had the disease.

Cutler — who spoke to GQ while promoting a new subscription meat service — said he was supporting his brain's health with diet and vitamins. But he isn't interested in becoming a centenarian.