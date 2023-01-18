Jay Briscoe's 2 Daughters Also Injured in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Wrestler, Cops Confirm

Delaware State Police are releasing more details into a crash that killed Ring of Honor pro wrestler Jay Briscoe and injured his two daughters on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old star was among the dead in the crash east of Laurel, a small town in Sussex County, Delaware. Lillyanne Ternahan, 27, of Frankford, Delaware, also died.

His daughters, ages 9 and 12, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Jay was driving a 2015 Silverado 2500 in the eastbound lanes of Laurel Rode while Ternahan was traveling west, also in a Silverado, according to a press release.

Police said Ternahan's vehicle crossed the center lane and collided head-on with Jay's pickup.

The wrestler was not wearing a seatbelt and he died at the scene. The other driver was also killed.

It is unknown if alcohol is a factor in the crash, police said.

Jay joined the ROH wrestling in 2002 alongside his brother Mark, according to USA Today. The two became known as the Briscoe Brothers and were among the most successful tag-team duos in ROH history, according to the news outlet.

More recently, last year, the duo was inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame, USA Today reported.

Tributes continue to pour in for the wrestler.

AEW wrestler Matt Hardy posted on Twitter about Briscoe's death.

"I'm DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I'm heartbroken for his family," Hardy wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WWE's Seth Rollins said on Twitter that a fight with Briscoe got him his first ROH contract.

"He loved the business and he was a great human and friend," Rollins said. "Bigger than that he was an absolutely adoring father and husband."