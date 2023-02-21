Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on February 21, 2023 01:07 PM
Jay Briscoe, ASHLEY PUGH
Photo: ASHLEY PUGH/Facebook

Jay Briscoe's daughters are heading home one month after they were admitted to the hospital in critical condition following the tragic car crash that left the longtime wrestler dead.

In a Facebook post, the girls' mother Ashley Pugh said that their daughters were released from the hospital. Pugh shared the two girls, ages 9 and 12, with Ring of Honor pro wrestler Briscoe.

"Got all my babies back together," Ashley wrote on Facebook alongside a family photo. Both girls are pictured smiling in wheelchairs in the post.

Both of the wrestler's daughters were injured in the crash on Jan. 17, which occurred east of Laurel, a small town in Sussex County, Delaware.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

According to a press release from the Delaware State Police, the crash happened on Laurel Road, just west of Goose Nest Road.

Briscoe was driving a 2016 Silverado 2500 eastbound on Laurel Road when another driver, Lillyanna Ternahan, of Frankford, Delaware, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in the westbound lanes. Ternahan crossed the center line directly into the path of Briscoe's vehicle, according to Delaware State Police.

Jay joined the ROH wrestling in 2002 alongside his brother Mark, according to USA Today. The two became known as the Briscoe Brothers and were among the most successful tag-team duos in ROH history, according to the news outlet.

More recently, last year, the duo was inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame, USA Today reported.

Fourteen-time world champion Paul "Triple H" Levesque remembered Jay as an "incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe" and sent condolences to his family, according to his Twitter post.

Sami Zayn of WWE also shared a message, writing: "I don't have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn't be here without them. I'm very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I'm so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend."

